Ban possible if PMD users don't behave

The Government may have to resort to a complete ban on personal mobility devices (PMDs) if the behaviour of their users does not improve, Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary said in Parliament yesterday, as he urged users to be "extra responsible and mindful of others".

He said the authorities are reviewing plans to make the use of PMDs safer for pedestrians and to mitigate the fire risks the devices pose. The review is expected to be completed in about two months.

Among steps to be taken to address the issue of non-compliant devices being potential fire hazards, he said PMD owners will have to send their devices for inspection every two years.

Retailers will also have to get e-scooters inspected and registered before they can sell them.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS