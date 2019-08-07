Ban on PMD use at void decks, common corridors at 15 town councils to take effect on Sept 1

SINGAPORE - From next month, the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs) will be banned at the void decks and common corridors of Housing Board blocks in the 15 town councils run by the People's Action Party (PAP).

This is to ensure the safety of residents, PAP town council coordinating chairman Teo Ho Pin said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 7).

He added that the move follows a review of the common property and open spaces by-laws of the town councils, though he noted that any amendments are subject to approval by the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Dr Teo's statement follows an announcement of the move in a ministerial statement delivered in Parliament on Monday (Aug 5) by Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min.

The use of the devices in such areas was first debated in Parliament about two months ago.

In his statement, Dr Teo noted the 15 town councils had received 190 complaints about reckless PMD riders over the past year.

The ban does not apply to personal mobility aids, such as motorised wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

The town councils will use the 70,000 police CCTV cameras and lift surveillance systems at the void decks and lifts to identify reckless PMD riders, said Dr Teo, adding that users found violating the ban will be penalised.

"PMD users are encouraged to practice safe riding habits by dismounting and pushing their vehicles at void decks and all common properties," he said, adding that the necessary fire safety prevention measures should also be taken when charging PMDs.

"We urge all PMD users and residents to keep a close community watch, promote a gracious and safe environment for all, and join in our efforts to reduce fire and safety hazards in our towns."

The Straits Times has contacted the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, operated by the Workers' Party, on whether it is considering a similar move.