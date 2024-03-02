Ballot papers and other documents used in 2023 Presidential Election destroyed

SINGAPORE – More than 2.5 million ballot papers and other documents used in the 2023 Presidential Election have been destroyed as part of the process to ensure the secrecy of votes.

On March 2, sealed boxes containing the ballot papers and other documents were removed from the Supreme Court vault in the morning, then transported to the Tuas South Incineration Plant where they were burned.

Neither President Tharman Shanmugaratnam nor the other candidates were there to witness the proceedings – as allowed by the Elections Department (ELD).

The 2023 Presidential Election was held on Sept 1, 2023, in which a three-cornered contest took place.

Mr Tharman garnered 70.41 per cent of the vote. Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song and former NTUC Income chief executive Tan Kin Lian received 15.72 per cent and 13.87 per cent, respectively.