Balance needed to ensure stricter rules on MCs do not exclude genuine patients, doctors say

SINGAPORE - Several times in the last decade, Sandra (not her real name) took extreme measures to convince doctors that she was ill and needed a medical certificate (MC).

“Some years ago, I dripped red tinted prayer oil in my eyes to make it look like I had sore eyes.

“The doctor diagnosed me with conjunctivitis and gave me three days of MC,” said the 34-year-old customer service officer, pointing out that “these days, it is easier to use telemedicine services to get an MC without leaving home or needing to do anything extreme to look sick”.

However, she does not consider herself a malingerer. Rather, she feels she needs to take regular breaks because work is too stressful and the 14 days of annual leave and 14 days of medical leave that she is entitled to are not enough.

While there may be some black sheep, five doctors and two telemedicine providers who spoke to The Straits Times said that most of their patients are genuinely ill. They said they prefer to err on the side of caution, so they do not deny patients treatment or medical leave, even if there is a chance they are pretending to be ill to escape work or school.

Dr Dana Elliot Srither, founder of telehealth platform Rexmed.io, said that when it comes to giving MCs, doctors rely on their clinical judgment and experience.

In making a decision, there has to be a balance, because patients should not be denied sick leave where warranted, he stressed.

“There are possibilities that patients use common symptoms like a headache and diarrhoea as a proxy for mental health issues like anxiety, which is a common illness in the population.”

There has been much discussion among members of the public and those in the profession, following news of the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) proposal to tighten rules on issuing MCs to prevent doctors from dishing them out excessively or improperly.

In a circular in April addressing medical practitioners, MOH voiced concern over too many people hiding behind MCs to avoid a day at school or work.

Calling it “malingering and abusing medical leave privileges”, the ministry highlighted an allegation that MCs were provided to specific patients repeatedly without referring them for physical consultation or further assessment to confirm if they were really unwell.

Under the Employment Act, employers are required to recognise MCs issued by registered doctors and dentists. According to the Singapore Medical Council’s code of ethics and guidelines, MCs should be issued to patients only on proper medical grounds.

The increasing popularity of online doctor services could make it more difficult for doctors to tell real from fake.

General Practitioner (GP) Mohamed Baisal noted that “the absence of a physical consultation” could result in “limited accuracy in diagnosing and managing illnesses”.

Stricter rules in issuing MCs would help to ensure procedural fairness is observed, the GP from Shifa Clinic and Surgery added.

But Dr Baisal, who occasionally provides telemedicine consultations, stressed: “It is our job to treat every patient… without prejudice.”

He added: “We do not deny patients the medical treatments they deserve, including sick leave.”