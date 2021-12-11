Baking programme helps those with disabilities to learn skills for employment

SINGAPORE - A baking programme called Knead with Love is helping people with disabilities from Thye Hua Kwan Pan-Disability Centre learn the skills to make bread for sale to the public and gain future employment.

Currently, there are 25 beneficiaries taught by instructors, with the bread produced given to three homes for the disabled that Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities (THKMC) runs in Eunos, Chai Chee and Sembawang.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli who attended the launch of the initiative as part of THKMC's 10th anniversary at Fairmont Singapore on Saturday (Dec 11), called the effort an " impactful endeavour that creates opportunities and uplifts lives".

"Knead with Love also contributes to our whole-of-society efforts under the Enabling Masterplans - where we strive to build a caring and more inclusive society, where persons with disabilities are recognised and empowered to be integral and contributing members of society," he added.

THKMC, which also runs senior care centres and family service centres among other services, has more than 50,000 beneficiaries.

Its chairman Lee Kim Siang thanked the staff and volunteers, highlighting the work done and sacrifices made during the pandemic. Staff at the homes for the disabled could not step out and mingle with friends to ensure that residents were not exposed to the virus. Volunteers helped the elderly embrace technology to communicate with family members.

Said Mr Masagos in his speech that while the pandemic has presented fresh challenges, THKMC has seized the opportunity to transform service delivery models to "ensure service continuity and sustained impact".

The organisation also officially launched a drive to raise $100,000 to be distributed to low-income families in the form of grocery vouchers in mid-January next year.

The public is encouraged to help out by clocking 10,000km collectively by Jan 1, through walking, running or cycling. If this target is reached, THKMC will donate $100,000 to the fund. To date, 5,932km have been logged since the fundraiser started on Dec 1.

The public can also make cash donations through Giving.sg.

New food delivery app HungryPanda has pledged to donate $2 to the fund for every new user, aiming to contribute $10,000. SGBikes will provide ride passes worth $5,500 to rally more people to cycle to achieve the 10,000km goal.

A time capsule was sealed at the event to be opened on the group's 20th anniversary in 2031, including items like a handwritten letter by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, in which he thanked THKMC for supporting those in need.