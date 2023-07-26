Bakery iBread fined $7,000 for hygiene lapses, including roach infestation

SINGAPORE – Local bakery iBread has been fined $7,000 for hygiene lapses, including a massive cockroach infestation in its food-processing establishment.

The Singapore Food Authority (SFA) said on Wednesday that its officers found live cockroaches throughout the premises in MacPherson during an inspection in November 2022.

They also found that there was poor segregation of raw and cooked products in the same chiller.

“The food transportation vehicle was also poorly maintained with chipped interior wooden flooring, and dirty clothes were seen hanging from the interior side panel,” said SFA.

The food agency said it has directed iBread to rectify the lapses and improve its food safety practices and the cleanliness of its premises.

iBread has been operating in Singapore since 2020. It has seven outlets.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain. While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part,” SFA added.

Food operators found guilty of violating food hygiene and safety rules can be fined up to $5,000 for each offence.