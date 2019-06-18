Badly injured civet put down after being found caged in Bedok

SINGAPORE - A badly injured common palm civet was found abandoned in a cage in Bedok, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) said on Tuesday (June 18).

According to a Facebook post by Acres, their wildlife rescue team was alerted to the civet that was left near the bin centre of Block 13A Bedok South Road.

Due to its severe injuries, the animal was put down after an assessment by the Wildlife Reserves Singapore.

The rescue team is currently investigating the matter with National Parks Board (NParks).

Acres appealed to the public for any information on the trapped civet.

In a similar case last year, a 22-year-old woman was fined $3,600 for possessing illegal wildlife, including a civet cat and red-foot tortoise.

The animals were seized in a sting operation by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) with assistance from Acres.

Those who keep or trade wildlife and wildlife parts or products can be fined up to $1,000.

Those who import animals or birds without a licence can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $10,000, or both.