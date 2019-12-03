Bad weather stalls traffic, topples tree

Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of Singapore yesterday, stalling traffic and causing a tree to fall on a parked car.

The incident in a Bedok North housing estate drew a crowd with their camera phones, said supermarket manager Joel Mabeo, 35, passing by on his way home.

He said the tree was gone by 8.30pm.

The Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, which is in charge of the area, said no one was injured.

It is in contact with the owner of the damaged car.

Elsewhere, flash floods stalled traffic in Jurong East Street 32 and Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, following intense rain at 3.20pm, said national water agency PUB.

Singapore is in the north-east monsoon period, with more wet weather expected this month.

PUB has urged people to avoid stepping or driving into flood waters.