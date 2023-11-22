Backlash after private-hire driver spends 22 hours on road to win Facebook contest

SINGAPORE – A “mission” on social media meant to “motivate” private-hire vehicle (PHV) drivers by finding the top earner in a day has drawn flak from netizens who said it put drivers, passengers and other road users at risk.

Organised by Mr Shawn Lee, a PHV driver himself, “4sMission500” was posted on Nov 17 on a public Facebook page for drivers from various platforms, which has more than 34,000 members.

The top-earning eligible driver in the period between 12.01am and 11.59pm on Nov 18 would earn a two-day-one-night stay at Hotel Ora at Resorts World Sentosa, paid for by Mr Lee. He invited drivers of four-seater vehicles who hit a minimum of $500 in earnings that day to message him their earnings privately to be in contention.

But the 50-year-old, who drives under Gojek, told The Straits Times he could not anticipate that the winner of the challenge – a “James Lim” who also drives a Gojek car – would spend 22 hours on the road that day, earning $1,017 over 48 trips.

He said he was “shocked” when he saw Mr Lim’s hours, and added that he had set a $500 benchmark as he knows it is “achievable within 12 to 13 hours”.

“But I didn’t expect someone would chiong (Hokkien for go all out) to break their own record by doing that high,” added Mr Lee.

On Nov 19, after verifying Mr Lim’s efforts in a face-to-face meeting, Mr Lee posted screenshots of the winner’s earnings, along with nine other participants who made over $500 during the challenge. Three of the top four drove under Gojek, while the others drove Grab cars.