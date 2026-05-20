Baby food from Ireland recalled due to potential mould growth and spoilage: SFA

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The SFA was notified by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland on the recall of Glenisk Baby Organic Fromage Frais Strawberry with Banana, Vanilla & Oats (4x60g).

A recall for a baby food product from Ireland is ongoing due to potential mould growth and spoilage, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on May 20.

The SFA said it was notified by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland on the recall of Glenisk Baby Organic Fromage Frais Strawberry with Banana, Vanilla & Oats (4x60g).

The product has an expiry date of May 28, 2026.

As a precautionary measure, SFA has ordered the importer, Redmart, to recall the product.

The agency advised consumers who have bought the product not to feed them to their children.

“Those whose children have consumed these products and are unwell should seek medical advice promptly” SFA added.