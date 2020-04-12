Awfully Chocolate owner relieved over protection for tenants

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Ms Lyn Lee has seen business across her Awfully Chocolate outlets and Sinpopo branches fall in revenue.

Adding to her troubles are battles she has had to fight with some of her landlords for her 17 tenancies.

Despite reduced footfall and the closure of retail outlets in malls, some landlords are still insisting on regular rental payments, as if it were business as usual, the lawyer-turned-entrepreneur told The Sunday Times.

So when a new law was passed to protect tenants from having their leases terminated during the Covid-19 pandemic for non-payment of rental, she was relieved.

Landlords will also have to unconditionally pass on their property tax rebate in full to their tenants. This works out to about one month of rent for most properties.

Those who fail to do so without reasonable excuse can face fines of up to $5,000 under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act.

Ms Lee said: "It comes as a huge relief. Without the new law, I'm sure many companies would have to close down within the next few weeks.

"But just imagine, we had to fight with some of these landlords for four months, just for them to pass down rebates given to them by the Government."

She cited Marina Bay Sands, where one of 14 Awfully Chocolate outlets is located, which declined to help tenants as its occupancy rate was close to 90 per cent on some weekends.

When the integrated resort was ordered to close, the landlord told Ms Lee all tenants still had to pay a charge for "promotion fund and service charges", which amounted to between $3,000 and $4,000 a month for the Awfully Chocolate tenant.

Several other landlords, such as Lendlease and Mapletree, were also initially unhelpful with passing on the property tax rebates, she said.

However, some like Far East Organization have been "responsive, transparent and fair".

Since the Government's intervention, CapitaLand has also provided "some of the most comprehensive rebates, except for Ion Orchard, where it says its hands are tied because its shareholder is Sun Hung Kai", she added, referring to the Hong Kong company.

She said while tenants rely on landlords to be able to ply their goods, the relationship should not be one-sided and should be that of a partnership. "In such a crisis, they, more than anyone else, are in a position to help. This crisis will hopefully shake the landlords to change their way of thinking," said Ms Lee.

"When push comes to shove, this is the time when they need to help their stakeholders, the tenants, whose rental incomes have for years given them high yields and sky-high valuations."

Charmaine Ng