Aware did not receive invite to cancelled Yale-NUS module, says MOE

SINGAPORE - The Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) did not receive an invitation to be part of the cancelled module on dissent at Yale-NUS College, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday (Oct 8).

Its statement corrects comments Education Minister Ong Ye Kung had made in Parliament on Monday.

In a reply to several MPs, Mr Ong had said that Aware was listed in the module's proposed schedule but had not agreed to participate, though it had received an invitation.

"Aware has since clarified with MOE that they did not even receive an invitation, and that they were added to the itinerary without their knowledge, and had nothing to do with the project," the ministry spokesman said.

The module, originally titled Dissent And Resistance In Singapore, was to be run by local poet and playwright Alfian Sa'at.

But it was cancelled by the liberal arts college on Sept 13, about two weeks before it was scheduled to start.

The cancellation has sparked public debate on academic freedom and what is acceptable in an educational institution.