Award to recognise caring commuters renamed to honour Richard Magnus

SINGAPORE - He was a champion of commuters' interests and now an award – to recognise public transport users who have demonstrated care to others on their daily commute – has been renamed the Richard Magnus Award for the Outstanding Caring Commuter.

This is to honour Mr Magnus, the late Public Transport Council (PTC) and Caring SG Commuters Committee chairman, Minister for Transport S. Iswaran announced on Thursday (June 16).

The renaming of the Outstanding Caring Commuter Award recognises Mr Magnus' contributions to the building of the Caring SG Commuters movement.

Speaking at a Caring SG Commuters event at the Enabling Village in Bukit Merah on Thursday, Mr Iswaran said inclusiveness is at the heart of a good public transport system.

"No matter their backgrounds, ages and abilities, commuters must enjoy a seamless and comfortable trip on our public transport system," he added.

Though many initiatives over the years have been rolled out, such as wheelchair accessibility in buses and a hearing enhancement system at passenger service centres in train and bus interchanges, Mr Iswaran said inclusiveness is not just about infrastructure and assets but also about people.

He added that Mr Magnus, who died of a heart attack on March 14 at 77, was a big champion of inclusivity.

"Mr Richard Magnus was someone who always sought to make our public transport system more inclusive. I had the honour of knowing and working with him over the decades. He was always bringing people together to watch out for one another."