AVS reviewing TNRM protocols with animal welfare groups following criticism of dog trapping exercise

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

AVS said it had assessed the situation on site before determining an appropriate method of restraint.

SINGAPORE - The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said it is reviewing its Trap-Neuter-Rehome/Release-Manage (TNRM) protocols with animal welfare groups following the recent uproar over the trapping of three stray dogs at a Seletar West farm.

Videos of the exercise, which was carried out by AVS’ animal management contractor under the supervision of AVS staff, were posted on Instagram on Nov 14 . The content of the videos sparked concern from members of the public and animal welfare groups, who questioned AVS’ dog handling standards and dog management practices, and called for more humane standards to be adopted.

In response to queries by The Straits Times, Dr Anna Wong, AVS group director of community animal management, said the organisation has been working with animal welfare groups to gather feedback on their concerns.

“We have been engaging animal welfare group partners ... and will continue working closely with them to refine the TNRM programme, ” she said on Nov 20. “This includes reviewing our joint protocols and improving our communication and coordination.”

In her reply, Dr Wong also reiterated that “the safety and well-being of both animals and the community remain our priority”.

The operation to remove the free-roaming dogs at Seletar West Farmway 8 followed four unprovoked dog bite and chasing incidents in the area from May to November, including two within six days in November.

These incidents resulted in injuries to members of the public. The injuries ranged from scratches to puncture wounds requiring medical attention . Dr Wong noted that “for urgent public safety situations, AVS will have to act swiftly and decisively while ensuring that operations are carried out safely and effectively”.

She also said that because of “the earlier bite incidents and high risk to public safety, the contractor used appropriate restraining equipment to secure the dogs during the operations”.

The trapping exercise had led to criticism from some quarters , with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals noting in a Nov 18 Facebook post: “While we understand the need to act on a reported biting incident, the level of force used, choking, dragging and misuse of the catchpole fall far below humane standards and contradict NParks’ own advocacy for positive training.”

Singapore’s largest animal advocacy group also raised doubts about whether the correct dogs had been targeted, noting that “no clear identification was ever provided”, but Dr Wong said that AVS had caught the correct dogs.

“AVS worked with the victims to confirm that the dogs were involved in the incidents,” she said in her Nov 20 reply. “Two victims confirmed that one of these dogs had bitten them in separate incidents, while the two remaining dogs had chased one of the victims.”

She added that the three dogs from the farm are currently in AVS’ care, and are observed to be bright, alert and eating well.

The TNRM programme was launched in 2018 to better manage Singapore’s free-roaming dog population. Dr Wong said dogs which have completed the TNRM programme are available for adoption, and those interested in adopting them can approach AVS’ animal welfare group partners.

Animal welfare groups that met the National Parks Board (NParks), which oversees AVS, to discuss the incident welcomed the agency’s engagement with them.

On Nov 20, dog rescue group SOSD said it was “grateful for the chance to share our concerns”.

“NParks listened, took our feedback on board and is open to improving TNRM processes together with the (animal welfare groups),” it said in a post on Facebook.

“There’s still work ahead, but we are immensely proud of this spirit of collaboration. Together, we can create safer and more humane outcomes for our street animals and our community.”

Causes for Animals said that during its meeting with NParks on Nov 19, it was encouraged by NParks’ openness to improving the TNRM process and strengthening collaboration with animal welfare groups.

It noted that while challenges remain, “NParks’ willingness to work together gives us hope. With proper collaboration, we can ensure safer, more humane treatment for our street animals, all while keeping our community at large safe as well”.