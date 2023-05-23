AVS probing 2 suspected cases of animal abuse; cat found dead in Hougang

SINGAPORE - Investigations are under way for two suspected cases of animal abuse, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said on Tuesday.

One incident involved a community cat found dead at the foot of a Housing Board block in Hougang, while the other concerned missing community cats at Haig Road in Joo Chiat.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Ms Jessica Kwok, group director of AVS, said: “Investigations for both cases are ongoing, and we ask the public to not speculate on the details of the case and allow investigations to run its proper course.”

On Monday, a Facebook post on the Hougang Community Cats page called for witnesses and video footage after a community cat was suspected to be thrown from height at Block 614 Hougang Avenue 8.

In the other incident, a Facebook post by Ms Sharon Ong earlier in May stated that four community cats in Haig Road went missing “one by one”.

Ms Ong, 35, said that a cleaner told another cat feeder that a ginger cat was found dead in a drain with its face slashed. Ms Ong said she also found blood stains at a void deck.

“It is impossible for the cats to go missing one by one. And they are friendly cats that allow strangers to pet them,” she said.

Ms Ong, a tutor, added that she started patrolling the area for fear that other cats will disappear, and intends to attach air tags to them.

AVS’ Ms Kwok said that stray animals do not have optimal living conditions, and often lack regular access to food, shelter and medical care.

“They may suffer injuries or even die due to various reasons such as fights or attacks by other animals, getting knocked down by vehicles or even falling from height,” she said, stressing that safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility.

Members of the public can report suspected cases of animal cruelty to AVS at www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or call their Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

“As with all investigations, all forms of evidence are critical to the process, and photographic and video-graphic evidence provided by the public will help,” added Ms Kwok.