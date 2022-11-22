AVS investigating death of 2 corgi puppies bought from possible unauthorised seller

SINGAPORE – The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is investigating a case of two corgi puppies that were bought from an alleged unauthorised seller and died within a week of their arrival in Singapore.

The authority is also in contact with the buyer.

The buyer, Ms Chen, who declined to give her full name and occupation, said she contacted the seller from Malaysia on Oct 21 via social media platform Xiaohongshu. She paid $6,400 for both dogs, including transportation fee and food.

Ms Chen, who is in her late 20s, told The Straits Times that the money was transferred to a Malaysian bank account registered to a company called World Pets Kennel.

She was told that the dogs were born on Aug 28, and had received one vaccination jab. Ms Chen was also told that microchips for the puppies were available but had not been inserted in the dogs yet and could be done together with their second vaccination.

“I asked if all of this was legal and (the seller) assured me that it was,” said the first-time dog owner.

Less than a week later, on Oct 27, the puppies were delivered to Ms Chen’s home. The food and microchips were missing, and she was told they would be delivered the next day.

However, on Oct 28, the dogs fell ill. They had diarrhoea, and one puppy began foaming at the mouth.

Ms Chen took them to a vet, and they both tested positive for canine parvovirus, a highly contagious viral disease that affects animals’ gastrointestinal tracts.

They were hospitalised and given plasma transfusions, but the puppies, both male, succumbed to the illness – Waffles died on Nov 2, and Lucky Boy on Nov 3. Ms Chen said she spent $12,000 at the vet.

“It was really very traumatising, and I could not even sleep properly,” she said.

Ms Chen added that the seller denied any responsibility, refused to compensate her and could not produce any documentation to back up claims that the puppies were legally imported into Singapore.