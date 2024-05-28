AVS investigating case of dog allegedly left leashed at Ikea car park

SINGAPORE - The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is looking into a case involving a dog that was allegedly tied to a vehicle with a short leash at a carpark on May 26.

Photos and a video shared on social media, reportedly taken at the car park of Ikea’s Alexandra Road store, showed the leashed dog standing on its hind legs outside a black van or sitting on the floor.

“NParks has received feedback on a case whereby a dog was allegedly tied with a short leash to a vehicle and is looking into the matter,” AVS said, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

A passerby, who gave her name as Mrs Lim, told ST that she was about to leave Ikea when she noticed the dog at about 1.30pm.

She noted that its barking attracted “some attention”, but did not observe anyone coming to check on the dog.

“We drove over to take a closer look and the dog looked like it could still sit and breathe, so (it was) not in immediate danger, albeit in an awkward and uncomfortable position,” she said.

She added that she and her companions stayed in the vicinity for about five minutes. However, they did not see the dog’s owner so they decided to report the matter to Ikea.

“Ikea said that they would send the security team to assist with the situation,” she said. “When we followed up with a call, they mentioned the team was handling it but they would inform the security team again. I think a few of us made separate calls and the last update from one of our friends said the dog and the driver had driven off.”

A spokesman for Ikea said its staff “searched the car park in vain” after receiving five calls about the incident. “Further investigations through closed-circuit television (CCTV) revealed that the vehicle had already left our premises at 2.16pm,” the spokesman added.

The furniture giant also advised members of the public against leaving pets unattended in or outside stationary vehicles without supervision.

Some social media users criticised the move to leave the dog on such a short leash, but others suggested the van’s window might have been opened to allow for ventilation and the dog jumped out of the vehicle.

Posts showing the incident were uploaded on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Reddit, garnering about 700 shares, 1,400 reactions and 450 comments in total. It was also reported by at least three media outlets, including The New Paper and AsiaOne.

“Looks like the leash was tied and extended from inside the car, so this means the driver-side window was opened for ventilation, but it seems that the owner didn’t count on the dog jumping out,” one commenter said.

AVS said it takes all public feedback on animal health and welfare seriously.