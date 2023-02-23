Avoid visiting govt-managed cemetery, columbaria over Qing Ming period: NEA

SINGAPORE - Members of the public are discouraged from visiting the government-managed cemetery and columbaria during the Qing Ming festival period, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Thursday.

NEA said that Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, Mandai Columbarium and Yishun Columbarium will likely be crowded on Qing Ming festival (April 5), Good Friday (April 7), and the weekends from March 18 to April 16.

“NEA will put in place crowd control measures at the columbaria during this period and extend the opening hours to 24 hours daily,” the agency added.

The Garden of Peace, an inland ash-scattering garden in Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, will be closed to visitors on those dates to give privacy to those with an approved booking for ash scattering.

Motorists heading to the Mandai and Choa Chu Kang columbaria during the Qing Ming festival period will have to make an e-appointment to park their vehicles during certain hours.

For Mandai Columbarium, this applies every day from March 18 to April 16, between 6am and 6pm.

For Choa Chu Kang Columbarium, this applies from 6am to 4pm on April 5, April 7, and the weekends from March 18 to April 16.

E-appointment slots for two-hour intervals will be available for booking from March 6, 10am via this link. These appointments are not necessary for vehicles dropping off passengers.

Real-time information on traffic conditions at Mandai and Choa Chu Kang columbaria is available on NEA’s website. The agency urged drivers to check the latest conditions before visiting.

Shuttle bus services will be available on peak visiting days. Drivers who wish to use the service to Mandai Columbarium can park their vehicles near Khatib MRT station before going to the pick-up point at exit A.

Drivers using the shuttle bus service to get to Choa Chu Kang Columbarium can park along the left side of the paths at the Christian Cemetery, Carpark A along Jalan Bahar or Carpark B along Old Choa Chu Kang Road.

NEA added that it provides regular grass-cutting maintenance in the common areas of Choa Chu Kang Cemetery, and this does not extend to individual graves and monuments.