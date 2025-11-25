Avoid travelling to flood-hit parts of southern Thailand: MFA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The flood situation in Hat Yai, a district within Thailand's Songkhla province, remains serious.

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans should avoid travelling to the Songkhla province in southern Thailand and other affected areas while the flooding persists, the Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Nov 25.

The ministry added that the flood situation in Hat Yai , a district within the province, remains serious. All 16 districts in Songkhla province have been declared disaster zones, with Hat Yai the hardest hit.

The flooding is expected to persist, MFA added.

“Singaporeans in the affected areas are advised to exercise vigilance, monitor the situation and local news closely and heed the advice of the local authorities,” MFA said.

It encouraged Singaporeans to register with the ministry online at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg

Residents of southern Thailand experienced waist-deep floods on Nov 25 after being inundated by days of heavy rain, leaving people stranded in homes and hotels, and killing at least 13 in the region, reported AFP.

Thailand’s meteorological department forecast more rain and possible flash floods this week.

Torrential rains since late last week inundated the tourist hub of Hat Yai and the southern region, killing 13 people in four flood-hit provinces, Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said.

More than 1,200 people have been evacuated from their homes in Songkhla since Nov 20, the province’s public relations department said.

Local television footage in recent days showed rescuers in Hat Yai evacuating people via boats, jet skis and military trucks amid the floods.

On Nov 25, the Singapore Embassy in Bangkok said on Facebook that it had set up a broadcast channel on WhatsApp to disseminate information. It is accessible through a QR code on its Facebook page or through this link .

A check by The Straits Times showed that the embassy has been disseminating information on the flood and evacuation efforts throughout the day since around midnight when it was created.

Singaporeans in Hat Yai who need consular assistance can contact:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Bangkok

Tel: +66-2-348-6700/+66-81-844-3580 (outside office hours)

E-mail: singemb_bkk@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)