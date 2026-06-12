Avoid Thomson Road stretch near Thomson Medical Centre due to risk of flash floods: PUB

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National water agency PUB in a post on social media platform X at 11.21am alerted motorists to stay away from Thomson Road (Balestier Road to Novena Rise).

SINGAPORE – Motorists should avoid the stretch of Thomson Road near the Thomson Medical Centre on June 12, due to the risk of flash floods there.

In a post on social media platform X, national water agency PUB said flash floods may occur at Thomson Road (Balestier Road to Novena Rise) for an hour from about 11.20am.

Earlier, the National Environment Agency (NEA) had warned that moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over the southern, western and central parts of Singapore from 11am to 11.50am.

In an update at about 11.40am, NEA said the rain is expected to extend until 12.30pm.

Short and thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on some late mornings and early afternoons in the first two weeks of June, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in its fortnightly weather forecast.