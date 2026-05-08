Avoid areas in central and eastern Singapore due to risk of flash floods: PUB

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The National Environment Agency said at about 6pm that heavy rain was to be expected over many areas of Singapore from 6.30pm to 8pm.

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB on the evening of May 8 advised the public to avoid parts of central and eastern Singapore due to the risk of flash floods from heavy rain.

PUB in an alert on its X account at 6.26pm said that people should avoid the junction of Geylang Road and Lorong 1 Geylang, for an hour.

In another update at 6.35pm, the agency said people should keep away from Happy Avenue North, in the MacPherson area, for an hour.

At 6.42pm, PUB added that the public should steer clear of the junction of Stevens Road and Balmoral Road for an hour.

At 7pm, it said that people should avoid Margaret Drive, near Jalan Penjara, for an hour.

Earlier, the agency had urged members of the public to avoid Thomson Road, from Balestier Road to Novena Rise, from 6.14pm to 7.14pm.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said at about 6pm that heavy rain was to be expected over many areas of Singapore from 6.30pm to 8pm.

In its forecast for the first fortnight of May, the weatherman said thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon over parts of the Republic.

NEA said on April 30 that inter-monsoon conditions was expected to continue in Singapore and the surrounding region, with mostly light winds coming from variable directions.

Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one or two mornings, the Meteorological Service Singapore said.

Some thundery showers may also extend into the evening on a few days.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of May is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.