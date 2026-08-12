Avoid littering, clear offerings after prayers during Hungry Ghost Festival: NEA

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The process of burning joss paper produces smoke and ash.

SINGAPORE – Those who wish to make offerings during the seventh lunar month should keep shared spaces clean while paying their respects, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in an advisory posted on Facebook on Aug 12.

During the seventh lunar month, also known as the Hungry Ghost month, Taoists and Buddhists observe customary practices of offering food and burning joss paper to honour their ancestors. The 2026 festival runs from Aug 13 to Sept 10.

Joss paper should be burned at the designated areas and not along common corridors, on staircases or at lift lobbies.

“Do not toss or scatter joss paper, and clear your offerings after prayers. Leaving items behind may constitute littering,” said NEA.

The agency also encouraged responsible burning practices.

“Burn offerings based on sincerity, and burn smaller amounts of joss paper to reduce smoke and ashes.”