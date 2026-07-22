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Temperature dips to 22.6 deg C as heavy rain hits Pioneer and Tuas, with risk of flash floods

National water agency PUB has issued warnings over the risk of flash floods in several areas.

SINGAPORE - Temperatures fell to a low of 22.6 deg C in Nanyang Avenue – near Pioneer – around noon on July 22 as heavy rain drenched many parts of the island.

National water agency PUB warned of the risk of flash floods in several areas in Pioneer, Tuas and Jurong from around 11am to 1pm, while the National Environment Agency said heavy rain is expected over many areas of Singapore from 12.15pm to 1.15pm.

In posts on social media platform X between 11.12am and 11.33am, PUB warned of the risk of a flash flood in Tractor Road, Jalan Boon Lay (from International Road to Enterprise Road) and Pesawat Drive – all in the Pioneer area – for the next hour.

In another post at 11.36am, it warned of the risk of a flash flood at the junction of Gul Avenue and Gul Circle in Tuas for the next hour.

At 11.44am, it warned of the risk of a flash flood at the junction of Jalan Tukang and Chin Bee Road in Jurong for the next hour.

At 11.48am, the agency warned of the risk of a flash flood at the stretch of Enterprise Road from Wan Lee Road to Jalan Boon Lay for the next hour.

At 11.51am, it warned of the risk of a flash flood at the junction of Chin Bee Road and International Road for the next hour.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said in its fortnightly weather advisory on July 16 that short, thundery showers are expected on most days for the second half of July over some parts of the island between the late morning and afternoon.

The total rainfall is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island, it added.