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Avoid Jalan Boon Lay stretch, Gul Way junction due to risk of flash floods: PUB

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The Meteorological Service Singapore on April 16 said short, thundery showers may extend into the evening on some days in the second fortnight of the month.

The Meteorological Service Singapore on April 16 said short, thundery showers may extend into the evening on some days in the second fortnight of the month.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

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Calista Wong

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SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB in the evening of April 20 advised the public to avoid two areas in the west due to the risk of flash floods.

In posts on social media platform X, PUB urged the public to stay clear of these two areas for an hour:

  • From 6.39pm: Jalan Boon Lay, from International Road to Enterprise Road

  • From 6.51pm: Junction of Gul Way and Gul Circle

The Meteorological Service Singapore on April 16 said short, thundery showers may extend into the evening on some days in the second fortnight of the month.

The total rainfall for that period is expected to be near average over most parts of the island. There may be a few days with little rainfall.

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