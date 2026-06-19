Avoid Jalan Boon Lay, KPE slip road for the next hour due to risk of flash floods: PUB

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PUB advised the public to avoid two roads in Jurong West and a KPE slip road in the east.

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB on the evening of June 19 advised the public to avoid two roads in Jurong West and an expressway slip road due to the risk of flash floods.

In posts on social media platform X, PUB advised the public to avoid Jalan Boon Lay, from International Road to Enterprise Road, for an hour from 9.23pm due to the risk of flash floods.

In another update at 9.31pm, it added that motorists should also avoid Tractor Road, which is also in Jurong West and is connected to Jalan Boon Lay, for the next hour.

At 9.34pm, the agency advised motorists to avoid an area of the KPE towards ECP, near the slip road to Buangkok East Drive, for an hour.