Straitstimes.com header logo

Avoid Jalan Boon Lay, KPE slip road for the next hour due to risk of flash floods: PUB

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PUB advised the public to avoid two roads in Jurong West and a KPE slip road in the east.

PUB advised the public to avoid two roads in Jurong West and a KPE slip road in the east.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Alessia Mah

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB on the evening of June 19 advised the public to avoid two roads in Jurong West and an expressway slip road due to the risk of flash floods.

In posts on social media platform X, PUB advised the public to avoid Jalan Boon Lay, from International Road to Enterprise Road, for an hour from 9.23pm due to the risk of flash floods.

In another update at 9.31pm, it added that motorists should also avoid Tractor Road, which is also in Jurong West and is connected to Jalan Boon Lay, for the next hour.

At 9.34pm, the agency advised motorists to avoid an area of the KPE towards ECP, near the slip road to Buangkok East Drive, for an hour.

More on this topic
Sweater weather in Singapore as temperature falls to 20.1 deg C, lowest so far in 2026
Avoid Jalan Boon Lay in Jurong West over risk of flash floods: PUB
See more on

Singapore

Floods

Weather

PUB

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.