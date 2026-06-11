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Avoid Jalan Boon Lay in Jurong West over risk of flash floods: PUB

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National water agency PUB alerted motorists at 9.49am to avoid Jalan Boon Lay (from International Road to Enterprise Road).

National water agency PUB alerted motorists at 9.49am on June 11 to avoid Jalan Boon Lay (from International Road to Enterprise Road) for an hour.

PHOTO: ST FILE

Wong Man Shun

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SINGAPORE – Motorists should steer clear of Jalan Boon Lay in Jurong West following a deluge on the morning of June 11.

National water agency PUB in a post on social media platform X at 9.49am alerted motorists to stay away from Jalan Boon Lay (from International Road to Enterprise Road) for the next hour owing to the risk of flash floods.

Short and thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on some late mornings and early afternoons in the first two weeks of June, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in its fortnightly weather forecast.

The first half of June is also expected to have widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn hours and early morning on a few days, brought about by Sumatra squalls.

Total rainfall for the first fortnight of June is forecast to be below average over most parts of the island.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.