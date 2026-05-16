Avoid Jalan Boon Lay due to risk of flash floods: PUB

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The weatherman had forecast short, thundery showers in the afternoon over parts of Singapore for the rest of May.

SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB alerted motorists to avoid an area in Jurong West following a deluge on the morning of May 16 .

At 9.50am, PUB said Jalan Boon Lay (from International Road to Enterprise Road) should be avoided for the next hour due to the risk of flash floods.

The weatherman had forecast short, thundery showers in the afternoon over parts of Singapore for the rest of May.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said Sumatra squalls may bring thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few days.

Some thundery showers may also extend into the evening on a few days.

Total rainfall for the last two weeks of May is forecast to be near the long-term average across most parts of Singapore.

On May 15 , PUB alerted motorists to avoid several locations islandwide due to the risk of flash floods, including areas in Geylang, Mackenzie Road and the East Coast.