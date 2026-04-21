Avoid areas in western Singapore due to risk of flash floods: PUB

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Heavy rain is expected over the southern and western areas of Singapore from 3.50pm to 4.30pm on April 21.

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SINGAPORE – National water agency PUB in the afternoon of April 21 advised the public to avoid areas in western Singapore due to the risk of flash floods arising from heavy rains.

In posts on social media platform X, PUB urged the public to stay clear of these areas for an hour:

From 3.30pm: Junction of Gul Way and Gul Circle

From 3.30pm: Jalan Boon Lay, from International Road to Enterprise Road

From 3.41pm: Upper Jurong Road, from Benoi Road to Kian Teck Road

From 3.46pm: Enterprise Road, from Wan Lee Road to Jalan Boon Lay

In its fortnightly weather advisory on April 16, the Meteorological Service Singapore said short, thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore on most afternoons in the second half of April.

These showers may extend into the evening on some days.