Avoid areas in Ubi, Geylang due to risk of flash floods: PUB

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The weatherman had forecast short, thundery showers in the afternoon over parts of Singapore for the rest of May.

SINGAPORE – Motorists are advised to avoid areas in Ubi and Geylang amid a deluge on the afternoon of May 18.

Steer clear of Ubi Avenue 1, from Ubi Avenue 2 to Ubi Road 3, for the next hour owing to the risk of flash floods, national water agency PUB said at about 2.40pm.

Motorists should also avoid Ubi Avenue 3 and the junction of Geylang Road and Lorong 1 Geylang for the next hour.

The weatherman had forecast short, thundery showers in the afternoon over parts of Singapore for the rest of May.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said Sumatra squalls may bring thundery showers and gusty winds in the pre-dawn hours and morning on a few days.

Some thundery showers may also extend into the evening on some days.

The total rainfall for the last two weeks of May is forecast to be near the long-term average across most parts of Singapore.