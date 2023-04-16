Avid cyclist paralysed from chest down learning to be independent again

SINGAPORE – In 2021, while cycling home, Mr Taufik Omar was involved in a traffic accident that left him paralysed from the chest down.

An avid sportsman, he went from playing soccer weekly and cycling twice a week to being disabled and in need of constant care.

The 56-year-old was in the Pasir Ris area when a taxi appeared suddenly in front of him. He grabbed his brakes, but could not stop in time.

“I was still conscious and, at first, thought it was not so bad. But it felt strange, like my legs were still on top of the taxi,” said the father of four young children, who was working as a Grab driver at the time.

Mr Taufik suffered multiple fractures to his ribs and spine in the accident – injuries that left him paralysed from the chest down. He is now wheelchair-bound.

The number of people who acquired their disability like Mr Taufik is not available. But there is data on Singapore residents who experience difficulties with daily activities.

It was collected for the first time in the 2020 population census.

It showed that 97,600 Singapore residents aged five and older were unable to, or had a lot of difficulty, performing at least one basic activity in six domains: seeing, hearing, mobility, self-care, communication, and concentrating or remembering.

In total, 62,500 people faced mobility challenges such as walking. The census also found that 32,100 residents had difficulty performing self-care activities like washing and dressing.

Mr Terance Low was 23 when he contracted viral encephalitis, which leads to an inflammation of the brain. For the last 24 years, his father Low Chai Huat has been helping him speak, walk, control his bladder and take care of himself.

The elder Mr Low, 86, is a widower and has four older children.