Aviation buffs can ‘fly’ fighter jets, other aircraft at new flight simulation centre

SINGAPORE - Aviation enthusiasts can try piloting different aircraft at a flight simulation centre in Changi Business Park.

Launched on Tuesday, WingsAcademy.sg aims to give such buffs, aspiring pilots and the public an opportunity to experience being in the cockpit of an aircraft and flying it.

The centre has six aircraft simulators – two F/A-18C Hornets, a F-16C Fighting Falcon fighter jet, a Boeing 737-800, a Cessna 172 and a Robinson R22 helicopter simulator.

The centre’s founder and chief executive Fabian Lim, 52, said he aims to introduce young people to aviation through these simulators.

Mr Lim, who also founded the private flight school FlightSchool.sg in 2016, said the centre will give them an opportunity to experience being in the cockpit while equipping them with muscle memory and decision-making skills to join the Singapore Youth Flying Club or pick aviation as a career.

The centre offers courses such as a two-day airline pilot introductory course, a two-day fighter pilot introductory course, a 10-week recreational pilot certificate preparatory course, and a 12-week helicopter pilot licence preparatory course.

The courses cost between $299 and $3,495.

They are conducted by qualified professionals who are ex-Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and are currently employed as commercial pilots.

A shorter experience on the simulators is available at $95 for 45 minutes per simulator.

The simulators do not provide the experience of travelling on a flight due to the lack of gravitational forces and movement of the cockpit, unlike the simulator used at FlightSchool.sg, which simulates the movement of an aircraft along with the visuals.

However, the use of mixed-reality technology allows users to see their hands controlling the cockpit while the images outside are made from virtual reality to give users the impression that they are on an actual flight.