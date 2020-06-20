Average number of new community cases daily falls for 5th straight day

The average number of new daily Covid-19 patients in the community has continued to come down, from nine cases two weeks ago to four in the past week as of yesterday, the fifth straight day that the figure has fallen.

The average number of unlinked community cases per day has also fallen, from four to two over the same period.

This comes as Singapore began phase two of its reopening yesterday, with regulations relaxed to allow more businesses to open and groups of up to five to meet.

There were, however, two new clusters of Covid-19 infections reported yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Both are dormitory clusters. One is at 10 Kaki Bukit Road 1, which is linked to six cases. The second is at 6 Kian Teck Crescent, and is linked to three cases.

The 142 new Covid-19 patients confirmed yesterday by MOH is the lowest number since April 8, when 142 cases were reported.

Among the cases yesterday was one community case - a 21-year-old inmate at Changi Prison Complex from Sri Lanka. He is currently unlinked to any known cases.

MOH said he is on a social visit pass and had been segregated from the general inmate population since his admission to Changi Prison on June 6.

Although asymptomatic, the man was tested as part of the Singapore Prison Service's (SPS) proactive screening of newly admitted inmates.

Confirming this, the SPS told The Straits Times that he was placed in cohort segregation immediately when he was admitted, according to the safety protocol at Changi Prison during the coronavirus period.

All the prison inmates admitted on the same day as he was have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Update on cases

New cases: 142 In community: 1 (1 social visit pass holder) In dormitories: 141

Active cases: 8,130 In hospitals: 212 (2 in ICU) In community facilities: 7,918

Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 10 Total discharged: 33,449 Discharged yesterday: 747 TOTAL CASES: 41,615

They are being monitored closely and will have to undergo another swab test before they are allowed to join the general inmate population.

SPS staff who manage new admissions also remain well and are taking the necessary precautions, including wearing personal protective equipment.

The coronavirus patient tested positive on Thursday, and has been transferred to a separate prison facility outside Changi Prison Complex.

Between April and last month, three inmates and one nurse at Changi Prison tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest case is unlinked to these previous cases, SPS said. The four previous cases were themselves also unlinked.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Manpower put up an indicative forecast on its website, showing employers and dormitory operators when they can expect dormitories to be cleared of the virus in the coming weeks. The schedule stretches beyond August.

The ministry said that whether dorms will be cleared according to schedule depends on factors such as the outcome of tests and whether residents are stringent in practising safe distancing.

With 747 new cases discharged yesterday, 33,449 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 212 remain in hospital, including two in intensive care.

This means that of the total of 41,615 cases that have been reported here to date, only about one-fifth remain active cases.

Singapore has seen 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 10 who tested positive have died of other causes.