Avengers assemble to ward off Covid-19 in Singapore exhibition of Nian Hua prints

SINGAPORE - Walk into Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall and you will be greeted by prints of Marvel superheroes Iron Man and Captain America, but with a twist.

The artwork, titled Big War - General Iron and General Loyalty, depicts them wearing traditional opera costumes, in a blend of pop and traditional art.

Another artwork, titled Eat Good West - Hambuddha and Chicken Fairy, features Ronald McDonald in a Chinese robe receiving fast food from a masked Hamburgler. Beside them is KFC founder Colonel Sanders riding a giant rooster while holding a bucket of fried chicken.

They are featured in the memorial hall's outdoor installation, titled Blessings Come A-Knocking, which showcases Hong Kong artist Ng Tik Ka's signature style of reimagining and depicting familiar pop culture figures as Nian Hua (New Year) prints.

The installation is a homage to the traditional door deities which were depicted in the earliest form of Chinese New Year prints. They came in pairs and were pasted on doors to protect the family by barring evil spirits from entering the household, and to attract positive energy.

Mr Winston Lim, general manager of the memorial hall, said: "This installation represents the memorial hall's wish for protection against the trials and tribulations brought about by the pandemic for Singapore, and personal protection for Singaporeans against the Covid-19 virus."

"It also embodies our hope to enjoy more healthy and prosperous years, and gives thanks as Singapore continues to persevere on its path to live with Covid-19."

Visitors can bring the artworks to life by scanning a QR code to move the characters around, using augmented reality.

The showcase, which opened to the public on Tuesday (Jan 11), will run till July 24.

It is held in conjunction with the memorial hall's annual Wan Qing Festival of Spring (Feb 12 and 13) and its upcoming exhibition, Nian Hua: Of Guardians, Deities and Auspicious Art.

Ng Tik Ka (aka Tik Ka from East)

The Hong Kong artist, illustrator and designer has held solo exhibitions internationally, including in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Paris, New York, London and Milan.

Growing up in Hong Kong's colonial era, Tik Ka absorbed European, American and Japanese cultures, including comic books, movies, music and food, while having a traditional Chinese background. With this cultural melting pot, he has created artworks combining pop art with traditional Chinese elements.

One of his series, Super Hero meet Chinese Opera, was acclaimed by international media and personalities including the late Marvel publisher Stan Lee and Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr.

Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

The two-storey colonial-style villa in Tai Gin Road at Balestier was built in 1902 and later served as Dr Sun Yat Sen's Nanyang (South-east Asia) headquarters of his Chinese Revolutionary Alliance

In 1994, the memorial hall was gazetted as a national monument. The heritage institution under the National Heritage Board houses a refurbished museum that traces Dr Sun's revolutionary activities in South-east Asia, the contributions of Singapore Chinese to the 1911 Revolution, and the impact of the revolution on Singapore and the Chinese community.

It is open from 10am to 5pm from Tuesday to Sunday, with free admission for Singaporeans and permanent residents.