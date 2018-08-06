AVA investigating after rescue of two injured cats - one suffering burns and the other missing an eye

SINGAPORE - The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) is investigating a case in which two injured cats were rescued from the roof of a shophouse off Jalan Besar.

One suffered burns and the other was missing an eye, an independent cat rescuer working with the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) told The Straits Times.

Madam Constance Loh, 52, said she was alerted on July 20 by a cat feeder in the area that there were about a dozen cats on the roof of the Flanders Square shophouse.

"There were at least a dozen cats or more, one of which was badly scalded and its skin was hanging off its body," Madam Loh said.

"A resident told me that another resident had poured hot water on it. I called AVA for help around 6pm, and they came around two hours later and tried to rescue them using a net, which was unsuccessful."

She said the AVA officer alerted CWS for assistance.

CWS executive director Laura Ann Meranda said they helped Madam Loh rescue six cats from Flanders Square on July 23 and 24, using a professional trapper.

CWS bore the trapping, transportation and half the sterilisation costs of five cats - AVA paid the other half - and their post-sterilisation operation boarding costs.

As for the cat missing an eye, Madam Loh said: "There was quite a lot of reddish discharge from her left eye. The vet said it's quite unlikely her eyeball was clawed by other cats. It's more possible it was gouged out by someone."

She made a police report last Thursday (Aug 2). A police spokesman confirmed a report had been made.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said its inspectors will be looking into it.

The cat missing an eye and another cat are being cared for by Madam Loh, while the scalded cat is getting veterinary care. Another cat has been adopted.

Mrs Meranda said: "The other two healthy adult felines were released back to location and they have a regular caregiver feeding the cats responsibly."

Madam Loh, who is paying forthe medical costs of the injured cats, said she will continue rescue efforts with CWS this week in the area, where there are other cats believed to be injured.

She is also trying to raise funds on the Facebook page Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats.

"CWS will continue the sterilisation efforts in the area to ensure that the cat population is in control. An education outreach and engaging the residents to treat community cats with kindness will be performed," said Mrs Meranda.

"We encourage the public to report to AVA when they come across suspected acts of animal abuse."

Members of the public who have information on this case - such as photographic or video evidence - can contact AVA at 1800-476-1600.

All information provided will be kept in strict confidence.