Automated immigration clearance begins for all Singapore visitors at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE – All foreigners arriving in Singapore, regardless of nationality, can now use the automated lanes at Changi Airport to clear immigration.

The feature was rolled out in early May, allowing even first-time visitors to Singapore to use the automated lanes without any prior enrolment in the system.

It is part of the Immigration and Checkpoint Authority’s (ICA) new clearance concept that was first announced in 2019, which aims to provide faster and more secure immigration clearance.

Previously, the automated lanes could be used only by Singapore residents and passport holders from 60 jurisdictions.

More than 160 automated lanes were installed in 2023, with another 230 lanes to be set up in 2024. ICA intends to install about 800 such lanes across all of Singapore’s checkpoints by 2026.

Mr Atul Sethi, 46, a businessman from India who was passing through Singapore on his way back from the US, said he was very impressed by the automated gates, having used them for the first time on May 16 to clear immigration in under a minute.

He said: “It was very delightful, coming to Singapore and using the new facilities here. After staying in the US immigration lines for an hour or so, what a pleasure it is to clear (immigration) right here!

“Almost no human interaction required. The technology is a godsend, and we look forward to coming in again very soon.”

The roll-out is another step towards passport-free and contactless immigration clearance at all checkpoints, which Singapore intends to introduce by the end of 2024.

Assistant Commissioner Phua Chiew Hua, deputy director at ICA’s operations division, said on May 16 that arriving Singapore residents and all departing travellers will be able to enjoy contactless immigration clearance at Changi and Seletar airports, as well as Marina Bay Cruise Centre, by the end of the year.

The system will be able to clear travellers by scanning their faces and irises.

He said: “This means that they will not need to present their passports. These initiatives will help to reduce immigration clearance time at the passenger halls by about 40 per cent.”

He added that officers will be freed up to be trained to take on other roles such as in interviewing and profiling.

ICA held its annual workplan seminar on May 17 at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre with the theme Redefining Border Clearance and Service Delivery.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who was the guest of honour at the event, said Singapore will be among the first in the world to introduce passport-free immigration clearance.