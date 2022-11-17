Authorities to crack down on illegal and problem gambling during World Cup

SINGAPORE – As football fans gear up for the impending World Cup in Qatar, the authorities are stepping up their efforts to curb illegal and problem gambling for the duration of the tournament, which runs from Nov 20 to Dec 18.

In a joint media statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) stressed that individuals should exercise personal responsibility when gambling.

They also emphasised that the police would clamp down on those who do so illegally.

Under the Gambling Control Act, which took effect on Aug 1, 2022, all gambling activities in Singapore are prohibited unless they are licensed, class-licensed or exempted, with Singapore Pools being the only operator licensed to provide lotteries and sports betting services.

Those found to have conducted illegal gambling can face jail time of up to seven years and a fine of up to $500,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to $700,000.

Individuals found to have placed bets with an unlicensed service provider can be jailed for up to six months and/or fined up to $10,000.

So far, the Gambling Regulatory Authority has blocked about 1,200 remote gambling sites, as well as $33 million in payments linked to remote gambling services. It also froze 250 bank accounts.

Besides enforcement actions, the authorities will also intensify public education efforts, the statement said.

The National Council on Problem Gambling will kick-start a campaign to “caution the public on the harm of excessive football betting”.

As part of the campaign, a video will be screened before and after World Cup matches to highlight the issue.

Advertisements will also be put up on various platforms both physically and digitally, including radio stations, newspapers, social media, HDB lift panels and bus-stop shelters.