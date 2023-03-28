Authorities looking into feedback on pony rides at Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar

SINGAPORE - A horse-riding centre whose pony rides have taken centre stage at this year’s Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar has had several complaints by members of the public.

For the first time, Gallop Stable has set up shop in the annual bazaar, offering activities such as pony rides, photo-taking sessions and feeding opportunities.

The bazaar kicked off on March 17, and members of the public have since reached out to animal welfare organisations to express concern regarding the welfare of the hoofed animals.

Co-chief executive of Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) Anbarasi Boopal told The Straits Times that Acres received five complaints from members of the public last weekend regarding the welfare of the ponies.

The concerns raised included using the ponies for entertainment as well as the animals still having to work at 11pm amid large crowds, heat and noise, said Ms Boopal.

There were also some complaints about birds on display.

Ms Boopal said Acres will be sending its concerns to the bazaar organisers, Gallop Stable and AVS.

She added: “We do not support use of such animals purely for entertainment purposes, with little or no educational value.

“This is for reasons such as the crowd, noise, transport, heat and hours - which all could be avoided – particularly when there are opportunities already to have educational guided interactions at their own facilities.”

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said that it has received feedback regarding the pony exhibition. It did not state the nature of the feedback.

“AVS takes animal welfare seriously and is looking into the feedback,” said group director of AVS Jessica Kwok, adding that the event operator has been reminded to comply with the licensing conditions that have been issued.

These licensing conditions include ending the event according to the programme schedule of 10pm, and ensuring the animals are given sufficient time to rest in between interaction sessions.

“We will continue to monitor the animal exhibition event and conduct checks for compliance,” she said.

Any licensee found breaching the licensing conditions will have enforcement action taken against them, she added.

The Straits Times has contacted Gallop Stable for comment.