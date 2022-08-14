Author You Jin and her husband donate $500,000 to NTU

SINGAPORE - Well-known Chinese language author Tham Yew Chin and her husband, Mr James Lim, have made a gift of $500,000 to the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to nurture future generations of students in Chinese studies.

Better known by her pen name You Jin, Madam Tham will also donate 206 of her books to the NTU Chinese Library.

With government matching, the total amount raised is $1.25 million.

The You Jin Education Endowment Fund will fund two awards, a scholarship, and two awards under a bursary every academic year. It will also support the creation of a creative writing publication run by NTU faculty and students.

The gift signing and book donation ceremony on Friday (Aug 12) was witnessed by Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry.

Madam Tham, 71, told The Straits Times that it was natural for her to give back to the Chinese department of NTU, which had nurtured her in the past.

She was recognised with the Nanyang Alumni Achievement Award in 2016 for her achievements as a writer and contributions to the Chinese literary scene. She is known for her travelogues, as well as her essays, short story collections and novels.

She graduated from Nanyang University in 1973 as the top student in her cohort, with first-class honours in Chinese language and literature. She said she hoped her gift can play a "small role" in drawing young people to the department in pursuit of Chinese studies.

She said: "Many Singaporean students feel that Chinese is boring and difficult to learn. It is purely a misunderstanding arising from lack of in-depth contact with the language. Chinese is a beautiful and profound language, and its importance will increase day by day."