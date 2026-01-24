Author of article on S’pore - Taiwan defence ties wrote in personal capacity before NS: Mindef

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – An article published in Asia Times on the role the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) can play in Taiwan was written by a National Service pre-enlistee.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Jan 24 said that the author, Mr Siddharath Bhowmick, had written the article in his personal capacity prior to his enlistment, adding that the views he had expressed do not represent Mindef or the SAF in any way.

The article, which was published online on Jan 19, had presented Mr Bhowmick as someone currently serving in the SAF.

Netizens commented that it gave the impression that he had an expressed an insider’s view.

A Mindef spokesperson said: “Mr Bhowmick had written and submitted the article in his personal capacity in December 2025, prior to his enlistment for National Service, at age 18, as a recruit in the SAF in January 2026.”

The article was edited on Jan 24 to reflect the fact that Mr Bhowmick is currently a full-time National Serviceman, and that the article was written before his enlistment.

In the article, the author said: “Singapore must leverage its military ties with Taiwan in cross-Strait discussions help de-escalate China-Taiwan relations”.

He argued that Project Starlight - a defence arrangement between Singapore and Taiwan - stands as a critical element in Singapore-Taiwan defense relations, “offering a robust deterrent against sudden acts of aggression from the mainland — even if it does not match security assurances provided by the America’s Taiwan Relations Act”.

The Straits Times had previously reported that the training arrangement with Taiwan dates back to 1975.

It followed talks between founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and then Premier Chiang Ching-kuo, with both sides reaching an agreement to allow SAF units to train in Taiwan, given Singapore’s limited land and airspace.

Under a programme dubbed Starlight, SAF personnel conduct unilateral drills including manoeuvre operations over vast distances and live-firing exercise in the south-western part of Taiwan every year

The SAF conducts overseas training not only in Taiwan but also in a dozen or so countries, including Australia, Brunei, Germany, India and the United States.