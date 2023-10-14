Australian arrested for allegedly making false bomb threat on Scoot flight to be charged on Saturday

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old Australian man who was arrested on Thursday after allegedly making a bomb threat on a Perth-bound Scoot flight will be charged on Saturday.

On Thursday at about 4.55pm, the police were alerted to a case of an alleged bomb threat on board flight TR16 from Singapore to Perth.

Preliminary investigations revealed that during the flight, the man had allegedly informed cabin crew members repeatedly that he was in possession of a bomb, said the police in a statement on Saturday.

The plane had departed Singapore, and needed to turn back as a result of the threat.

Under the escort of Republic of Singapore Air Force fighter aircrafts, the plane landed safely in Changi Airport at about 6.26pm.

Due to the additional security measures implemented to ensure the safety of all persons on board flight TR16, there was a delay of more than five hours before the nine crew members and 362 passengers disembarked in Singapore at around 9.19pm, said the police. A spokesman for budget carrier Scoot had said the plane left Changi Airport at 4.11pm.

The flight subsequently departed Singapore for Perth at 11.41pm.

The bomb threat was found to be false and the Australian male passenger will be charged on Saturday with the offence of making false threats of terrorist acts, police said.

If a crime takes place in a Singapore-controlled aircraft flying outside of the country, the offender can be charged with the offence under Singapore laws.

If found guilty, the offender can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

“The police treats all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm with false threats,” said the police.

“Beyond the fear and inconvenience caused to other members of the public, the making of false threats comes at a cost of public resources that have to be deployed to deal with the incident.”