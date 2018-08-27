Australian architect Kerry Hill, who won multiple awards in Singapore, dies at 75

SINGAPORE - Australian architect Kerry Hill, founder of award-winning firm Kerry Hill Architects, died on Sunday (Aug 26) at the age of 75.

His death was confirmed by a director at the company's Perth office, Mr Justin Hill, who is not related to the late Mr Hill.

Mr Justin Hill declined further comment.

The late Mr Hill, who was a Singapore permanent resident, won Designer of the Year at the 2010 President's Design Award. The award was given out by then president S R Nathan.

He is known for the "Kerry Hill" touch, which typically features steeply pitched pavilion roofs, shaded walkways and grounds dotted with large shallow pools of water.

Projects in Singapore done by his company include condominiums Martin No. 38 in Martin Road and Hana in Tomlinson Road. His notable regional projects include The Datai Hotel in Langkawi and The Lalu Hotel at Sun Moon Lake in Taiwan.

Mr Hill's company, which has offices in Perth and Singapore, is known for its design work for Aman Resorts, which specialises in high-end hotels.

Amanemu, a luxury resort and onsen spa nestled on a Japanese island, won Building Of The Year at last year's annual Singapore Institute of Architects (SIA) Architectural Design Awards.

Mr Hill, in an interview with The Straits Times after winning the 2010 President's Design Award, said that good architecture "speaks to the senses, it cannot rely on image alone".

He said of his win: "I feel honour and gratitude. Having lived and worked in Singapore for more than 30 years, I feel I have finally been adopted."

When asked about his attraction to architecture, Mr Hill said: "I am an architect like a dog is a dog - that's my lot in life."

He was also described as "a man of few words" with an "uncompromising commitment to architecture".

Mr Hill graduated from the University of Western Australia in 1968 and moved to Asia in 1971, establishing his company in Singapore in 1979.

He had delivered public lectures at the National University of Singapore's School of Architecture, where he was an external examiner from 2005 to 2007. From 2006 to 2008, he served as a jury member for the President's Design Award.

On the award's website, he is quoted on Singapore's architectural community: "There is definitely a growing sense of architectural community in Singapore together with an increasing awareness among clients that good design sells. The design culture is maturing and I am optimistic for the future."