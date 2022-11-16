Aussie retailer Spotlight plans to open more shops in S’pore, Malaysia

SINGAPORE - Spotlight, an Australian retailer, is looking at increasing its presence in Singapore and Malaysia, as it reopened its newly revamped store at Plaza Singapura on Wednesday.

The family owned and operated business sells a wide range of products such as homeware, arts, crafts and sewing materials.

Spotlight chief executive officer Quentin Gracanin told The Straits Times the brand was looking at opening at least two more stores here - one in Tampines and one in the northern part of the island.

“We think geographically, it’s a good spread across Singapore. We also think our assortment of products really talks to every customer in Singapore,” he said.

The brand is also looking at opening more stores in Malaysia besides its two current stores in Kuala Lumpur, said Mr Gracanin.

There are also plans to open Spotlight Creative, a new concept store that started in Australia and has four outlets so far. The concept store focuses on Spotlight’s ‘creative’ categories and sells a range of items such as party supplies and sewing materials.

However, unlike Spotlight, it does not sell homeware.

“So we hope to open not just in Singapore, but also across Asia as well,” said Mr Gracanin.

Spotlight’s first foray into Asia was its store at Orchard Point, which opened in 1995. In 2002, the brand relocated to Plaza Singapura and opened a second outlet at Westgate in 2018.

Since the opening at Plaza Singapura, the store has continued to evolve and grow. It has increased its offerings of home and decor, craft and haberdashery products.

During the pandemic, the company’s business prospered as many people stayed at home and turned to crafting or decorating their homes, said Mr Gracanin, adding the brand offers the materials that consumers need.

“Spotlight was able to bring joy and happiness during a very difficult time and as a consequence, the business was able to prosper and grow as it supported the community and customers during the pandemic,” he added.

The company’s online business did well and expanded during the pandemic. For example, the company rolled out a Click and Collect option amid Covid-19, under which customers could order their items online and collect at the cashier at either of the stores.

Spotlight has since rolled out a dedicated space at both stores for customers to collect their items.