Aukus and Quad do not seek to displace Asean: Australian DPM

SINGAPORE - Smaller groupings such as Aukus and the Quad do not seek to replace Asean’s centrality for cooperative security in this region, but to complement it, said Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles.

Dismissing criticism that such groupings aim to diminish the 10-member regional bloc Asean, Mr Marles said on Sunday that Australia has been “as transparent as possible” in communicating its enhanced defence posture and intentions with its nuclear-powered submarine programme under Aukus, and urged China to be more transparent about its own military build-up.

Australia is a party to both Aukus – a trilateral security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom – and the Quad, a security dialogue that includes the US, India and Japan.

“The first model for cooperative security is Asean... no other mechanism brings together the critical group of states that are a prerequisite for any durable strategic equilibrium in our region,” he said at a panel discussion on the final day of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

He added: “Asean is a necessary condition for regional security, but the strategic challenges we now face mean that smaller groupings can help complement (its) central architecture.”

Under Aukus, Australia will acquire a fleet of up to eight nuclear-powered submarines by the mid-2050s, a deal that was announced in March.

This capability will enable Australia to play its part in adding to the collective security of the region and to maintain a rules-based global order, said Mr Marles.

On Saturday, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that helping Australia develop these submarines alongside the US was “important for us all”.

“The rise of China, the scale of China’s military investment, inevitably... encourages like-minded allies, both in the region and indeed the world, to work together even more,” said Mr Wallace.

China has argued that both the Quad and Aukus groupings are anti-China “cliques” and “blocs”, with a Chinese military scholar calling their existence a “contradiction” to Asean’s centrality in the region, during an earlier session on Saturday with US defence chief Lloyd Austin.

Mr Marles stressed on Sunday that Aukus is a technology transfer arrangement and not an alliance, while the Quad is focused on practical engagement beyond defence.

“The challenge is to ensure these models of cooperation are not competitive with Asean, but rather complementary, and this idea is at the heart of Australia’s regional engagement,” he said.