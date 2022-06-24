Augmented-reality exhibition explores the role of printed matter in a digital age

SINGAPORE - At the National Design Centre, the vibrant black-and-pink backdrop of The State Of Print exhibition is perfect for taking Instagram photos and filming TikTok videos.

And by using a filter on Instagram specially designed for the exhibition, illustrations of typography tools such as typewriters will pop up and float around on visitors' phone screens.

This filter can be accessed only by those who are at the exhibition and is one of many interactive features designed to draw attention to paper as a medium.

The exhibition also features various stations exploring the functions and forms of print media, showcasing local and international projects.

Local design studio Fable, which designed and produced The State Of Print, collaborated with partners such as local bookstore Basheer Graphic Books and German design company Slanted Publishers to display specially curated books and independent magazines.