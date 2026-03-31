Audrey Fang death: Mitchell Ong’s detention in Spain to be extended by 2 years

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Mitchell Ong (left) is accused of killing fellow Singaporean Audrey Fang in Spain in 2024.

Mitchell Ong , the suspected perpetrator in the death of Singaporean Audrey Fang in Spain in 2024 , will b e kept in detention in the European natio n for another two years .

Spanish media outlet La Verdad reported on March 31 that the judge in the case had made the decision based on “rational, clear and consistent” e vidence of criminality against Ong, who is a Singaporean.

The judge also cited a flight risk if Ong were to be released.

This comes after Ms Fang’s family i n February asked the Spanish court to keep Ong in its custody for another two years , ahead of the two-year expiry of Ong’s pre-trial detention.

A person in pre-trial detention in Spain can be held for up to two years. This may be extended by another two years if the case cannot be brought to trial within that period.

Ong’s lawyer, Ms Maria Jesus Ruiz de Castaneda , had requested provisional release subject to less restrictive measures, such as weekly court appearances or the use of an el ectronic monitoring bracelet , reported La Verdad.

However, the judge, in her recent ruling, said pre-trial detention was a “proportionate, appropriate, and necessary” measure.

This is given the seriousness of the crime, the strength of the evidence against Ong, and the “imminent conclusion” of the investigation.

The judge, accepting the private prosecution’s argument that Ong was a flight risk, stressed that Ong has no ties to Spain and that the prison sentence sought in the case could be severe enough to prompt him to flee .

If found guilty of murder, Ong could be jailed for between 15 and 25 years.

Ms Fang, 39, who had travelled to Spain alone, was found dead with 30 stab wounds on April 10, 2024, in a field in the town of Abanilla. Ong, 43, was arrested in Spain on April 16 that year.

In June that year, Ms Fang’s friends told a Spanish court that she had been romantically interested in Ong, whom she had met on a social dating network.

The friends said Ong appeared to be keen only on selling financial assets to Ms Fang. He had sold her two investment-linked policies in 2015, when he was working as an insurance agent with AIA.

He was also found to be nominated as the sole beneficiary of Ms Fang’s Central Provident Fund savings, with the accounts reportedly containing $498,000.