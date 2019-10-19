Audi car collides with six parked vehicles in hit-and-run accident

SINGAPORE - An Audi car collided with several vehicles at Pasir Ris Drive 3 towards Loyang Avenue on Thursday (Oct 17).

The police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving the car and six other vehicles parked at the side of the road at 9.19pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a call at Pasir Ris Drive 3 at about 9.20pm but no assistance was required.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show the silver Audi had come to a stop beside a red car with several onlookers nearby.

The front of the silver Audi car is damaged, with a broken bumper and shattered glass.

The side and rear of the red car is also dented and damaged, with debris littering the road around the two cars.

The Straits Times understands the police are investigating the driver involved in the accident.

No injuries were reported.