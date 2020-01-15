Attorney-General Lucien Wong reappointed

Attorney-General Lucien Wong was reappointed and sworn in at the Istana yesterday in a ceremony officiated by President Halimah Yacob.

Next to him is Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon. Mr Wong, who is Singapore's ninth Attorney-General, has served as the Government's top legal adviser and public prosecutor since 2017, when he took over from Mr V.K. Rajah.

He was previously chairman and senior partner of Singapore's largest law firm Allen & Gledhill, and has more than 30 years of legal experience. In a Facebook post yesterday, Madam Halimah said: "I am confident that Mr Wong will discharge his duties fairly and with integrity."