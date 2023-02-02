Attendance for SkillsFuture courses to go online using Singpass

SINGAPORE – A new Singpass-based system for taking attendance will be launched for SkillsFuture courses by the end of September, to make it easier to validate that people have attended the courses, said SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) chief executive Tan Kok Yam on Thursday.

The move comes as an updated transformation roadmap was announced for the training and adult education sector on Thursday.

It also follows the government agency in charge of lifelong learning being flagged in the past year by the Auditor-General’s Office and Public Accounts Committee, for lapses in disbursing around $4.22 million in course grants.

Mr Tan said the new system is meant to reduce the administrative burden on training providers as well as SSG, and is among one of the initiatives his agency will roll out this year as part of the sector’s transformation efforts.

He was speaking at the inaugural Training and Adult Education Conference at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, where Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang launched the Training and Adult Education Industry Transformation Map (ITM) 2025.

The training and adult education sector is tasked with supporting lifelong learning and developing the workforce as industries transform and is pivotal in ensuring the success of the SkillsFuture movement, said Ms Gan.

Under the roadmap, which is an update of an earlier plan launched in 2018, a key strategy is to improve the relevance and responsiveness of the sector to training needs as Singapore prepares its economy for the future.

Ms Gan said: “As a key enabler for workforce transformation, the training and adult education sector must therefore respond even faster and more effectively to supply accessible and quality training that meets the needs of businesses.”

Three other strategies for the sector, which employes 23,000 workers in over 4,300 companies, include scaling up its innovation and digitalisation efforts, investing in the training of adult educators, and going international.

Elaborating on the strategies, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said in a press release that it will work more closely with companies, unions, trade associations and professional bodies to help ensure that training meets industry demand. This will be done through facilitating collaboration between training providers and companies, for instance, and also driving skills recognition.

Ms Gan noted that the sector was able to respond swiftly and effectively during the Covid-19 pandemic and had ramped up training capacity by 91,000 spaces, so that the worst affected sectors could send their workers for government-subsidised training when businesses had to pull down the shutters. This not only helped companies train their workers during the downtime, but also lifted the morale of the workers, she added.

The pandemic had also spurred the adoption of digital and technology-based training solutions. SSG said it will build on this momentum by co-funding promising innovations in the sector through the Innovative Learning 2.0, or iN.LEARN 2.0, initiative that provides subsidies and temporary regulatory waivers, among other things.

It is also working with the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL), designated as the National Centre of Excellence for Adult Learning, to translate research into the science of adult learning into practical tools.