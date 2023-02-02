Attendance for SkillsFuture courses to go online using Singpass

SINGAPORE – A new Singpass-based system for taking attendance will be launched for SkillsFuture courses by the end of September, to make it easier to validate that people have attended the courses, said SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) chief executive Tan Kok Yam on Thursday.
The move comes as an updated transformation roadmap was announced for the training and adult education sector on Thursday.
It also follows the government agency in charge of lifelong learning being flagged in the past year by the Auditor-General’s Office and Public Accounts Committee, for lapses in disbursing around $4.22 million in course grants.
Mr Tan said the new system is meant to reduce the administrative burden on training providers as well as SSG, and is among one of the initiatives his agency will roll out this year as part of the sector’s transformation efforts.
He was speaking at the inaugural Training and Adult Education Conference at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, where Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang launched the Training and Adult Education Industry Transformation Map (ITM) 2025.
The training and adult education sector is tasked with supporting lifelong learning and developing the workforce as industries transform and is pivotal in ensuring the success of the SkillsFuture movement, said Ms Gan.
Under the roadmap, which is an update of an earlier plan launched in 2018, a key strategy is to improve the relevance and responsiveness of the sector to training needs as Singapore prepares its economy for the future.
Ms Gan said: “As a key enabler for workforce transformation, the training and adult education sector must therefore respond even faster and more effectively to supply accessible and quality training that meets the needs of businesses.”
Three other strategies for the sector, which employes 23,000 workers in over 4,300 companies, include scaling up its innovation and digitalisation efforts, investing in the training of adult educators, and going international.
Elaborating on the strategies, SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) said in a press release that it will work more closely with companies, unions, trade associations and professional bodies to help ensure that training meets industry demand. This will be done through facilitating collaboration between training providers and companies, for instance, and also driving skills recognition.
Ms Gan noted that the sector was able to respond swiftly and effectively during the Covid-19 pandemic and had ramped up training capacity by 91,000 spaces, so that the worst affected sectors could send their workers for government-subsidised training when businesses had to pull down the shutters. This not only helped companies train their workers during the downtime, but also lifted the morale of the workers, she added.
The pandemic had also spurred the adoption of digital and technology-based training solutions. SSG said it will build on this momentum by co-funding promising innovations in the sector through the Innovative Learning 2.0, or iN.LEARN 2.0, initiative that provides subsidies and temporary regulatory waivers, among other things.
It is also working with the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL), designated as the National Centre of Excellence for Adult Learning, to translate research into the science of adult learning into practical tools.
To support the professional development of adult educators, the IAL will also help them acquire the skills needed in growing areas such as EdTech, workplace learning, and career coaching.
SSG has also revamped the Workforce Skills Qualifications Advanced Certificate in Learning and Performance, so that adult educators can gain the skills and credentials they need in a shorter time.
Mr Tan said this change was made based on feedback that it was difficult to get professionals to commit to the training, as it took too long to be licensed as an adult educator. Under the ITM, SSG, together with Enterprise Singapore and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, will also help promising training providers export their continuing education and training services to the region and beyond.
Mr Tan said it was important for training providers to get feedback from adult learners and companies, so the sector can improve its services to better match demand.
“The training and adult education sector plays a major role in raising the employability of Singaporeans and the capabilities of enterprises. SSG will do its part to realise the ITM strategies and help our training partners succeed,” he added.
At the event, Ms Gan also took the opportunity to sound a warning to those looking to abuse SSG grants or misrepresenting SSG programmes.
She said those caught doing so will be taken to task under the SSG Agency (Amendment) Act and Skills Development Levy Act, which were amended last month to strengthen SSG’s regulatory powers against grant fraud and abuse.
SSG had been involved in a number of high-profile cases where millions of dollars in grants were stolen through bogus claims. The most egregious case so far was in 2017, when a criminal syndicate cheated the agency of some $40 million in grants by submitting claims through dormant companies and training providers.
Ms Gan said on Thursday: “ With stronger safeguards in place, individuals and employers can have greater confidence to participate in training. This will in turn benefit the majority of the training providers who are bona fide in their commitment to workforce upskilling and training.”