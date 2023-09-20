Attempt to smuggle live leopard gecko at Changi Airfreight Centre foiled by ICA

SINGAPORE – A scan of a package at the Changi Airfreight Centre on Aug 3 foiled an attempt to smuggle a leopard gecko.

Anomalies detected in scanned images of the package led to the discovery, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The case has been referred to the National Parks Board (NParks) for investigation and the reptile is under the care of NParks’ Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation.

The leopard gecko, which comes in an array of colours and patterns, is native to dry and semi-desert areas in Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, north-west India and Nepal.

It is not listed as an endangered species and in some countries is sometimes considered “a popular beginner’s reptile” - the San Diego Zoo, for instance, says “these hardy little reptiles have been kept and bred as pets for more than 30 years”.

However, the ICA reminded the Singapore public that they should not bring in wildlife illegally, purchase wildlife or keep them as pets.

“Illegal trade in wildlife threatens biodiversity and disrupts ecosystems around the world, and can also pose serious health risks, as it evades biosecurity and sanitary controls,” said the ICA in its Facebook post.

The poor conditions and manner that animals are smuggled in could also cause them unnecessary suffering and even death, it added.

NParks works closely with the ICA on strict import controls to tackle the illegal wildlife trade, safeguard the health and welfare of animals, and prevent the introduction of exotic diseases into Singapore.

Under the Wildlife Act, offenders caught importing wildlife without the Director-General’s approval could be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to 12 months, or both.

Members of the public can contact NParks at cites@nparks.gov.sg if they spot incidents of illegal wildlife trade. Information shared will be kept confidential.