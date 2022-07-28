Attachment lets teen practise work skills

Twice a week, Muhammad Rifky Shauqi B. Muhd Ricky Famie, 17, goes to the Pizza Hut in Northpoint City in Yishun to work in the kitchen, slicing pizzas and packing orders, among other tasks.

The Rainbow Centre Yishun Park School student said the attachment, which he started in April, lets him practise work skills like listening to instructions and being punctual.

Rifky, who has autism, said: "I chose food and beverage because I have kitchen experience and I know how to cook simple meals for my family, like instant noodles, fried rice and pasta."

The challenges he faces include following work schedules and recognising new words, but he is comfortable asking people around him for help.

Learning soft skills such as managing his emotions and conflicts will be helpful, said Rifky, whose father is a safety officer and mother, a senior sales executive.

Rifky, who has a four-year-old sister, said: "I usually try to distract myself from feelings of sadness by focusing on house chores or work, or listening to some music. I try to avoid arguments because it makes me aggressive and it doesn't feel good." Amelia Teng